16 schools with zero attendees to shut down
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 25, 2023 11:25 AM2023-12-25T11:25:36+5:302023-12-25T11:27:11+5:30
Pune: Various organizations launch schools in English and Marathi medium with much enthusiasm. However, a list of 16 schools in the Pune district that saw no admission of students in the year 2023-24 has been announced by the Education Department. Education officers have been instructed to remove their names from the UDISE Portal.
Schools facing the shutdown include several prestigious English medium schools along with the social welfare department's S.C. and Navabauddha Boys Residential School at Daud, the private and aided Gora Kumbhar High School at Audh.
These schools belong to districts such as Daud, Haveli, Mulshi, Shirur, Velhe, Audh, Bibwewadi, Hadapsar, Pimpri, and Akurdi. The majority of these schools are either self-financed or private and unaided. Many of these schools did not get a single student in the previous and current academic year. These schools will be removed from the student database management portal UDISE.
List of schools with zero students
- P. Jog School, Bibwewadi
- Gora Kumbhar High School, Audh
- Late P. B. Jog High School (Marathi Medium), Audh
- Hasan Hussain Imamiya Urdu High School, Hadapsar
- Baburao Damale Secondary School, Mulshi
- G.G. International School, Mulshi
- D. Y. Patil International School, Chrholi, Akurdi
- Sankpal International School, Haveli
- Rahul International School, Mulshi
- Palande Junior College, Shirur
- Amruteshwar Junior College of Science, Velhe
- Mahatma Phule Junior College, Audh
- Ganesh International School, Pimpri
- The Kaka's International School, Pimpri
- Vishwa Kalyan English Medium, Akurdi
- School and Junior College, Akurdi
- S.C and Navbaudhha Boys Residential School, Daud
"If there are zero students on the UDISE portal, it affects state's educational rankings. These schools have been closed for 2 years for not having any students. Hence, directives have been issued to remove them from the portal."
- Rajendra Ahire, Deputy Director, Education Department