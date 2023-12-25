16 schools with zero attendees to shut down

Pune: Various organizations launch schools in English and Marathi medium with much enthusiasm. However, a list of 16 schools in the Pune district that saw no admission of students in the year 2023-24 has been announced by the Education Department. Education officers have been instructed to remove their names from the UDISE Portal.

Schools facing the shutdown include several prestigious English medium schools along with the social welfare department's S.C. and Navabauddha Boys Residential School at Daud, the private and aided Gora Kumbhar High School at Audh.

These schools belong to districts such as Daud, Haveli, Mulshi, Shirur, Velhe, Audh, Bibwewadi, Hadapsar, Pimpri, and Akurdi. The majority of these schools are either self-financed or private and unaided. Many of these schools did not get a single student in the previous and current academic year. These schools will be removed from the student database management portal UDISE.

List of schools with zero students

P. Jog School, Bibwewadi

Gora Kumbhar High School, Audh

Late P. B. Jog High School (Marathi Medium), Audh

Hasan Hussain Imamiya Urdu High School, Hadapsar

Baburao Damale Secondary School, Mulshi

G.G. International School, Mulshi

D. Y. Patil International School, Chrholi, Akurdi

Sankpal International School, Haveli

Rahul International School, Mulshi

Palande Junior College, Shirur

Amruteshwar Junior College of Science, Velhe

Mahatma Phule Junior College, Audh

Ganesh International School, Pimpri

The Kaka's International School, Pimpri

Vishwa Kalyan English Medium, Akurdi

School and Junior College, Akurdi

S.C and Navbaudhha Boys Residential School, Daud

"If there are zero students on the UDISE portal, it affects state's educational rankings. These schools have been closed for 2 years for not having any students. Hence, directives have been issued to remove them from the portal."

- Rajendra Ahire, Deputy Director, Education Department

