16-year old boy dies during Ganesh Visarjan at Mumbai's Juhu

A 16-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning at Juhu Beach, while he was watching Ganesh idol immersions. The incident occurred when Mumbai received heavy rains, thunder and lightning as devotees made their way to natural water bodies and artificial lakes on last day of the Ganesh festival. IMD has stated that the city and its neighbouring districts can brace themselves for a week of thunderstorms coupled with lightning and gusty winds.

There was no report of any other untoward incident during the immersions across the metropolis till evening, the BMC official added.As per civic data, 2,199 of 7,950 idols were immersed in artificial ponds set up by the civic body. The 2,199 idols comprise 2,096 household idols, 63 'sarvajanik' ones and 40 of goddess Gauri, the official added.Since early in the day, huge crowds gathered at various places in the city to catch a glimpse of their favourite deity, as decked up idols of Lord Ganesh in various forms and sizes were taken out of pandals for their final journey, accompanied by music, dance and prayers.The festival, which began with 'Ganesh Chaturthi' on September 19, concludes on the 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Thursday with the immersion of idols in the Arabian Sea.