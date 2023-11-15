17-year-old detained in connection with threatening message ahead of World Cup semi-final at Wankhede stadium

Mumbai Police heightened security measures at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday in response to a threat posted on X (formerly Twitter) by an unidentified individual. The threat, specifically targeting the much-anticipated cricket match between India and New Zealand, included an image featuring a gun, hand grenades, and bullets. Mumbai Police took swift action, implementing strict vigilance in and around the stadium and nearby areas.

"An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and nearby areas. The person had tagged Mumbai Police on his post and shown a gun, hand grenades and bullets in a photo," a Mumbai Police official told ANI.

According to Hindustan Times report, subsequently, the crime branch detained a 17-year-old youth from Latur district in connection with the threatening message. The motive behind the threat remains under investigation. Spectators attending the highly anticipated match can expect the enhanced security protocols, including rigorous checks and verifications to ensure the safety of all participants.

The semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup garnered heightened attention. New Zealand, aiming for their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, faced India, eager to overcome past knockout hurdles. India's last major ICC title victory dates back to 2013, and they confronted New Zealand, a team known for causing them trouble in must-win matches.

Despite India's dominant performance in the tournament's group stage, including a tight four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala, the Kiwis have a track record of upsetting India. Notably, they defeated the Men in Blue in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and the 2021 World Test Championship final.

The match held immense significance for both teams, adding an extra layer of excitement for cricket enthusiasts.