17-year-old electrocuted to death in Thane's rainwater-logged street

Thane has experienced continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, resulting in waterlogging on roads at various locations. Tragically, a 17-year-old boy lost his life after getting electrocuted while walking on a footpath due to the waterlogged road. The unfortunate incident occurred in the New Shivaji Nagar area of Kalwa.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Mandar Mahendra Gouri, who resided in the New Shivaji Nagar area of Kalwa East. Heavy rains on Thursday night resulted in waterlogging in the Shivajinagar area. Observing the water accumulation on the road, Mandar chose to walk on the footpath. Unfortunately, he was struck by lightning while passing by. Mandar was immediately taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment, but the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The incident caused a stir in the area.

Mandar reportedly lost his life after coming into contact with a cable near a municipal street pole. He was electrocuted and fell to the ground. Initially, the local residents assumed it might be someone intoxicated and overlooked the situation. Later, they realized that it was Mandar, a young boy from their own neighbourhood. Unfortunately, by that time, it was already too late, and Mandar had tragically passed away on the spot due to electrocution.

In the aftermath of Mandar's death, the local residents have pointed fingers at the civic body, holding them responsible for the tragedy. They believe that negligence in maintaining the electric poles led to the incident.