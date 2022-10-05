1800 buses booked across Maharashtra by Sena factions for Dussehra rally

A total of 1,800 ST buses from across Maharashtra have been booked for ferrying supporters of the two rival Shiv Sena factions for their respective Dussehra rallies in Mumbai.

The faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is holding its rally at the MMRDA ground in the Bandra Kulra Complex (BKC), while the group headed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is organising its Dussehra event at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

However, the congress alleged that up to Rs 10 crore has been spent by the CM-led Shiv Sena faction on transport and food expenses for the BKC rally. The party demanded that central government probe the expenditure.

The Mumbai traffic police have made necessary arrangements for the parking of scores of buses and other vehicles that will bring workers to the rallies.

