2-Year-old boy from Maharashtra village records himself in India Book of Records

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy Arnav Deepak Haran from Ambegaon Arnav's father Deepak Yashwantrao Haran is working as a Maharashtra village worker in the revenue department in the western tribal area of ​​Ambegaon. In the India Book of Records, Arnav Haran, a two and a half-year-old boy, identified thirteen political leaders, eighteen pets, fourteen wild animals, fifteen fruits, names of eleven vegetables, names of twelve vehicles, names of thirteen organs in his body, six color names, and alphabetical words.

Arnav, who has a versatile personality, has become the youngest child by recognizing 128 words in English and explaining their meanings in Marathi. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil felicitated Arnav Deepak Haran, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, by giving him a rose for his entry in the India Book of Records. President of Bhimashankar Co-operative Sugar Factory Balasaheb Bende, former Social Welfare Chairman Subhashrao Mormare, Chairman Sanjay Gawari, Sub-Divisional Officer Sarang Kodalkar, Tehsildar Rama Joshi, Group Development Officer Jalindar Pathare, Talathi Deepak Haran and Vaishali Haran were present on the occasion.