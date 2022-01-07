20 staff members of Maha HM Dilip Walse Patil test COVID-19 positive

20 staff members of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil test positive for COVID-19, informed State Home Minister's Office.

Many ministers and MLAs in the state have contracted the corona. Meanwhile, corona reports from 22 people in the office and bungalow of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal have come back positive.

Maharashtra has reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. The active cases in the state stand at 1,14,847.

Out of 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, 20,181 new infections have been recorded in Mumbai. The active cases of COVID-19 in the city stand at 79,260.