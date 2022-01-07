20 staff members of Maha HM Dilip Walse Patil test COVID-19 positive
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2022 03:11 PM2022-01-07T15:11:48+5:302022-01-07T15:13:29+5:30
20 staff members of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil test positive for COVID-19, informed State Home Minister's Office. ...
20 staff members of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil test positive for COVID-19, informed State Home Minister's Office.
Many ministers and MLAs in the state have contracted the corona. Meanwhile, corona reports from 22 people in the office and bungalow of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal have come back positive.
Maharashtra has reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. The active cases in the state stand at 1,14,847.
Out of 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, 20,181 new infections have been recorded in Mumbai. The active cases of COVID-19 in the city stand at 79,260.
Open in app
Maharashtra | Four staff members of State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for #COVID19. Sample testing of people staying at the minister's residence has been done, said the State Home Minister's Office— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022