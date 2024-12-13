2024 Maharashtra Political Recap: Mahayuti's Historic Win, Maratha Protest to Controversial Slogans

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections attracted widespread attention, both domestically and internationally, due to significant developments that reshaped the state's political landscape. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition secured a landslide victory, igniting debates among political commentators and popularizing slogans like "Batega toh kate ga," "Hath badlega halat," and "Ek hain toh safe hain."

A Historic Victory for Mahayuti

Held on November 20, 2024, the elections culminated in a decisive triumph for the Mahayuti alliance, which won 235 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant force, securing 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP with 41. This outcome reflected a significant shift in voter sentiments, with a record turnout of 66.05%, the highest since 1995.

In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena—suffered a severe setback, managing to win only 50 seats in total.

EVM Issue

Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including prominent figures like Sharad Pawar, have raised serious allegations regarding the integrity of EVMs used in the elections. They claim that there were irregularities and potential manipulation during the vote counting process, particularly highlighting a spike in voting activity after 5 PM as suspicious24. The MVA has demanded a return to ballot papers, arguing that this would restore public trust in the electoral process.

Key Issues Shaping the Election

One of the defining issues of the election was the ongoing debate over Maratha reservation. This contentious topic significantly influenced the political discourse, with parties vying to address the demands of the Maratha community. Manoj Jarange, a prominent activist for Maratha reservation, played a central role during this period. Known for leading hunger strikes and organizing mass protests, Jarange criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, accusing them of neglecting the Maratha community's concerns.

Controversies and Challenges

The campaign period was marred by controversies, including allegations of a cash-for-votes scam involving BJP leaders and a high-profile multi-crore bitcoin scam linked to prominent political figures. These issues generated significant media coverage and public discourse but ultimately did not impede the Mahayuti alliance's overwhelming success.

Post-Election Leadership Debate

Following the elections, discussions about the Chief Minister's position gained momentum. While many called for Devendra Fadnavis to return to the role, members of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena defended his leadership, citing the party's strong performance under his tenure.

A New Political Era in Maharashtra

The unexpected magnitude of the Mahayuti alliance's victory marks a turning point in Maharashtra's political landscape. As debates over Maratha reservation and other critical issues persist, the BJP-led coalition faces the challenge of delivering on its promises and addressing the aspirations of a diverse electorate.