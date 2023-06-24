2024 will be the last election if there is no power change: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut MP on the opposition meet that took place yesterday said, Uddhav Thackeray has said in the meeting that, if there won't be a power change in 2024, then this will be the last election, so to protect democracy, we (opposition parties) have to stay united and fight the election.

The highly-anticipated Opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah arrived on Friday.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on opposition meeting said In this meeting all dynast parties are forging alliances to save their families. Similar attempts were made in 2019 as well but to no avail.