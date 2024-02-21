20th India Bird Race 2024: Vulture Absence Alarms Birdwatchers in Maharashtra

During the 20th India Bird Race 2024, which took place on Sunday, February 18, there was a concerning absence of vultures of any species across the eight pan-Maharashtra districts. Despite recording a total of 237 bird species across the Mumbai region during the event, the lack of vulture sightings raised alarms among birdwatchers and environmentalists.

Passionate bird enthusiasts and watchers participated in significant numbers, embarking on extensive explorations of wetlands and terrains across the Mumbai Metropolitan region. They visited sites spanning from Kharghar hills, wetlands in Uran, Karnala Birds Sanctuary, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Tungareshwar, Aarey, Valley Park, , Phansad Sanctuary, the Alibaug area, Vasai-Virar, coastal settings, Matheran, and its surrounding landscapes throughout the event.

A notable discovery was the sighting of a Brown Crake in the Navi Mumbai-Uran area, a species that is elusive and uncommon in the region. Furthermore, the observation of a Black-capped Kingfisher at T S Chanakya wetland, Navi Mumbai, contributed to the list of uncommon sightings.

Organizers Sunjoy Monga and Ravi Vaidyanathan emphasized the likely causes behind the low sightings of certain bird species such as Raptors, Larks, junglefowl, Quails, francolins, and Wagtails. They attributed this phenomenon to the destruction of wetlands and mangroves, highlighting human impacts, particularly the choking of water bodies with garbage, as ongoing threats to these habitats.

They further underscored the detrimental effects of large-scale habitat destruction in the name of beautification and development, noting the steady disappearance of grasslands and scrub habitats essential for several bird species and wild animals.

The HSBC India Bird Races aim to delve into the avifauna of urban areas and their surrounding habitats, promoting bird-watching and nurturing a deeper understanding of biodiversity and the environment. Since its establishment in 2005, the program has grown to encompass over 14 cities across India, offering hands-on experiences for enthusiasts and beginners alike.

Within forested sites, Matheran and Phansad Sanctuary boasted a commendable species reporting, with sightings including several regional rarities of both resident and winter migrant birds.

The organiser raised concern on the declining number of certain birds. They say that the responsible authorities, from local municipal bodies to corporators and various departments, appear to lack even the most basic understanding of the concept of beautification and the importance of preserving the natural wilderness of our deteriorating water bodies.