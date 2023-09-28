21 persons arrested for assaulting family over loud noise at Ganesh Visarjan

A distressing incident unfolded on Tuesday in Ganesh Nagar, Somatane Phata, as a 37-year-old man and his family faced assault by members of a local Ganesh Mandal during a procession. The altercation began when the complainant requested the Mandal members to lower the volume of their DJ system, which was disturbing a grieving family in the vicinity.

According to reports, the accused from the Ganesh Mandal not only refused the request but also forcibly entered the plaintiff's residence. There, they proceeded to assault the complainant and other family members who attempted to mediate in the dispute, using weapons like wooden sticks and machetes.

In response to this incident, the police have taken 21 members of the Ganesh Mandal into custody. An FIR has been registered against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307, 323, 141, 148, 149, 452, 504, and 506. Additionally, charges under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act, and 135 and 37(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act have been applied.

According to reports, the arrested individuals have been presented before the court and have been remanded to police custody for a period of five days.