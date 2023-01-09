21-year-old youth from Mankhurd killed by 4 person; booked

On Saturday, January 7 evening, four people from Kalyan killed a 21-year-old guy from Mankhurd. According to a police officer from Kalyan's Kolsewadi police station, the main accused was enraged with the deceased because of his previous partner's closeness.

The victim, Aditya Bar (21), of Mankhurd, was stabbed in the chest by the main accused, Lalit Ujjenkar (22), and his accomplices Sagar, Rahul, and Nakul, all of Khadegolawadi. According to the police, the man died on the spot, and his body was later taken to a government hospital for a postmortem.

"On Sunday, we received a complaint from a 19-year-old woman from Diva that her 21-year-old friend was killed by four unknown persons when they went to the Khadegolawadi market area in Kalyan on Saturday," said Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector at Kolsewadi police station. According to Deshmukh, they fled the scene after stabbing Aditya.

He said, "We have filed charges against all of the accused under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC. We are further investigating the case and the efforts to arrest the accused."