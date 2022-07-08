22 tigers killed in two years in the state; forest department issues letter

Amravati: Maharashtra has the highest number of tigers in the country and Vidarbha has the highest number of tigers. However, the fact that 22 tigers have been killed in the last two years is a threat to tiger conservation, according to a letter from former state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. Mungantiwar also advised the forest department to keep a close eye on the news.

Former Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had written a letter to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on February 28, 2022, asking him to appoint a special committee headed by a retired judge to certify tiger and leopard hunting in Chandrapur district from January 2020 to February 2022. However, in the wake of this letter, it is a fact that the Forest Department has not taken any measures to stop tiger poaching.

In Bramhapuri Forest Department, it was alleged that the accused, who was taken into custody by the Forest Department, was taking the reward by giving information about the wildlife hunter. The arrested accused should have been involved in tiger poaching in Chandrapur district LEARN or Vidarbha in the last two years, Mungantiwar said. Therefore, 22 tigers have been killed in the last two years. A special inquiry should be held under the chairmanship of a retired judge in this regard, demanded Mungantiwar.

A letter will be handed over to the newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to provide Rs 20 lakh instead of Rs 15 lakh to the families of those killed in the wildlife attack. The Forest Department should try to start a negative system to get financial help. Tiger project officials in particular should keep an eye on news movements.

Death of tigers in Chandrapur district

• Kapasi (Tal. Saavi), 28 January 2020

Mudja (Tal. Bramhapuri), 11 January 2020

Pimpalkhut (Ta. Chandrapur), June 18,

Mudholi (Tal. Bhadravati), 24 July 2020

Ratnapur (Tal. Sindevahi) 4 November 2020

Chuck Borda (Ta. Chandrapur), April 25,

Dhanora (Tal. Sindevahi), 8 June 2021

• Pachgaon (Ta. Gondpimpri), 21 August

Bhatari (Tal. Pombhurna), 10 September 2021

Chinchbodi (Ta. Sawali), October 8,

• Kharkada Wadhona (Tal. Nagbhid), 22 November 2021