25 injured after bus falls off bridge on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna highway

In the early hours of Tuesday, a private bus accident occurred near the Badnapur area in Maharashtra's Jalna district, resulting in injuries to twenty-five passengers.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 3 am on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna highway when the bus was headed to Nagpur from Pune. The injured were rushed to the district hospital and four of them are stated to be critical.

According to reports, the accident took place after the driver lost control when the bus was crossing a flyover at Matrewadi fork on the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna Highway.

A police official, Sudam Bhagwat, stated that upon receiving information about the accident, law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured passengers to the District General Hospital for medical treatment. Out of the 25 injured individuals, four were reported to be in serious condition.