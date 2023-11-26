26/11 Attacks: CM Eknath Shinde, Governor pay floral tributes to martyrs

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 15 years ago. They paid tributes at the martyrs’ memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

At least 160 people were killed and over 300 injured. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tributes to the slain of 26/11 attack at the police headquarters. Following the attack fifteen years ago, Mumbai Police have been able to strengthen security measures within the city. They have identified more than a dozen landing sites that could be vulnerable and are patrolled around the clock. They have also deployed new quick response police teams and added drones to help with coastal security.Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had entered Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, killing 166 people, including foreign nationals and injuring several others during the course of four days.