27-Year Old Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Taloja MIDC

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday in Taloja MIDC as a 27-year-old motorbike rider lost his life in a hit-and-run collision. Subham Ashok Mhatre, a resident of Navade village in Panvel, was returning home from work when the unidentified vehicle struck him near the Ice India Glass factory. The impact of the collision was devastating, resulting in severe injuries to Mhatre, including a broken helmet.

Mhatre, employed at a private company in Palava Lodha, had just completed his second shift from 3 pm to 11 pm on Sunday. The collision occurred during his journey back home, causing critical injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Despite immediate medical attention at the Sub-District Hospital in Panvel, Mhatre succumbed to his injuries around 1 am on April 8.

Authorities have initiated legal action against the unidentified vehicle under sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC, along with sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, for reckless driving and negligence resulting in death. The Taloja police are actively investigating the incident, scouring CCTV footage from the area in hopes of identifying and apprehending the responsible party.