29 passengers injured in head-on collision of PMPML buses on Pune-Ahmednagar highway

In a tragic accident on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, two PMPML buses collided head-on, leaving 29 passengers injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a bus from Talegaon Dhamdhere Depot (CNG 659, Route No. 159/8) heading towards the Municipal Corporation collided with a bus (No. E 164 Driver No. WT 322 Marg 236/2) from Wagholi Depot, coming from the opposite direction near Janak Baba Dargah in BRT at high speed.

Among the injured, 8 are women, and 17 are male passengers, including both bus drivers and conductors. The injured were rushed to Sassoon Hospital, and though some have sustained injuries to their hands, faces, and legs, no severe injuries have been reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.