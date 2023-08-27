3 dead, 5 injured as massive fire breaks out at Mumbai's Santacruz Hotel

Three people died while five people were injured in a fire that broke out in the Galaxy Hotel in the Santacruz area of ​​Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Police and local authorities have rushed to the spot.

The blaze was reported on the third floor of the hotel at around 1.17 pm after which four fire tenders rushed to the spot.The fire has been brought under control and six people have been safely rescued so far.As per BMC, it was a level 1 fire on the 3rd floor of the hotel.