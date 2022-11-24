3 injured after leopard enters residential building in Kalyan

Three people were injured in gruesome attack by a leopard at a residential building in Kalyan today afternoon. Forest officials are currently at the spot and efforts are on to neutralize the big cat.Forest officer Rajesh Channe said the leopard may have come from the dense forests of Haji Malang forest area and hunt is on to catch it.

I saw the leopard on the first floor. People were screaming for help. A man went inside the building despite warning and was attacked by the leopard. Some of us with sticks in hand scared it away, said a local.The leopard is currently hiding in Shriram Anugrah tower where forest team have cordoned off the area and police team has also been deployed.