3 people died on spot in car accident in Satara

A horrific incident took place in Koregaon taluka of Satara district around 10 am on Sunday night when the four-wheeler driver lost control. Three people from Arvi have been killed in this unfortunate incident. Tukaram Abaji Mane Age 65, Tanaji Anand Mane Age 62, and Subhash Ganpat Mane Age 60 are the name of the people who died in the accident.

The information received from the scene of the incident is that on Sunday, the three people from Arvi had gone to Satara to meet lawyers on the occasion of court proceedings. While returning to the village at night around 10 o'clock, the driver Subhash Mane's car overturned when he lost control of the car at a bend in the road towards Vathar side in Surli village limits. The accident was so severe that the front end of the car was completely crushed. Three people were seriously injured in the accident. As soon as the news of this accident came to light, some youths from Vathar rushed to the spot and took the injured to the District Government Hospital for treatment. However, all the three injured died on the road before treatment. Due to this incident, mourning has spread over Arvi village. This accident has been registered in Rahimatpur police station.