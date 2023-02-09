3 teenagers arrested for assaulting TC at CSMT

Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a ticket checker after they were caught travelling without ticket at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday.According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident happened when ticket checker, Azad Singh Maan, 29, was on duty on platform number 4 and 5. Around 12.30 pm, Maan intercepted a group of 10 to 12 passengers who had got off from a train and found that they did not have tickets. The ticker checker asked them to come to the TC room on platform 1 for recovering penalties.

However, on the way, Maan noticed that apart from three of the passengers that were walking in the front, the others had given him a slip.When Maan asked them to call up the rest of the group, an argument broke out between the teenagers and the TC. They verbally abused Maan, pulled his turban, grabbed his shirt collar and assaulted him. Meanwhile, one of the accused recorded a video of the incident and threatened to upload it online.When the GRP rushed to the TC room and checked the phone of the accused persons, they found the video of the incident.