36-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Mumbai

A horrifying incident took place as Mumbai police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the eastern suburbs of the city on Friday. As per the report submitted by the police, this incident took place around 8 p.m. on Thursday. Police said that the girl was playing outside her house on Thursday evening.

The police stated that the culprit works as a chef at a nearby hotel. He noticed her playing and lured her to come with him by offering her roti. Subsequently, the accused took her inside his shop and began sexually assaulting her.The growing problem of sexual harassment and rape is a cause for concern. Significant measures must be taken to prevent such heinous acts.