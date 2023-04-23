4 killed after bus hit by truck on Mumbai-Bangalore highway
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 23, 2023 09:06 AM 2023-04-23T09:06:19+5:30 2023-04-23T09:06:46+5:30
At least four persons were killed and 22 others were injured after a private passenger bus on its way to Mumbai was hit by a truck from behind on the Mumbai Bangalore Highway at Jambhulwadi in Pune in the early hours of Sunday. Officials from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said the accident took place around 2 am near Swaminarayan Temple at Narhe Ambegaon, after suspected brake failure of the truck. The bus was taking passengers from Kolhapur to Dombivli in Mumbai.