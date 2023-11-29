40 fall sick after eating food on Chennai-Pune Bharat Gaurav train

A total of 40 passengers of the Chennai-Pune Bharat Gaurav train fell ill after consuming food served by the on-board pantry car operator and were admitted to hospital, officials said. The passengers were admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune, informed the railway authorities. It is reported that the condition of all the passengers is now stable. During the Bharat Gaurav Yatra coming from Chennai to Pune, the health of many passengers suddenly deteriorated. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the passengers suffered from food poisoning. The matter was brought to the notice of the Pune Railway Administration. The train reached Pune railway station at midnight.

Immediately, the staff and doctors of Sassoon Hospital rushed to the railway station for treatment.Upon the train's arrival at Pune railway station around midnight, a rapid-response team comprising railway staff and medical professionals from Sassoon Hospital was deployed. The passengers received prompt medical attention at the railway station, with necessary first aid administered to stabilize their condition. Railway officials said that the food given to the passengers through their private contractor and the food items were not supplied by the railway staff or the Indian Catering and Tourism Corporation staff. Slamming the irresponsibilty of the railways people raised questions and alsi demanded an inquiry into the incident. Harsha Shah, President of Railway Passenger Group said, passengers on the train complained of headaches and vomitting after eating the food. Shah has demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.