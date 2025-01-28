41-Year-Old Pune CA Becomes First Death Due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome; 111 GBS Cases Reported in One Month

A 41-year-old chartered accountant (CA) working in Maharashtra's Pune city died on Monday, January 29, due to Guillain-Barre Syndrom (GBS). This was the first death due to GBS disease in Maharashtra, reported TOI. This comes a day after the state health department reported that a patient succumbed to GBS disease in Solapur Hospital on January 25.

The state health minister, Prakash Abitkar, told reporters at a press briefing, "It's a confirmed GBS case." GBS cases in Pune rose to 111 in less than a month. The first case was reported on January 9, 2025. Till January 25, the 101 cases were reported. Out of which 17 patients are on ventilator support, while seven have been discharged.

The Central government has formed a team of experts and dispatched them to Pune to review the situation. The high-level multi-disciplinary team, comprising experts from Delhi and Bengaluru, will implement public health measures in the city.

The family of CA said that on January 9, he had a bout of diarrhoea, for which he took medicine for it. On January 14, he, along with his family, left their hometown, Solapur. "He felt better after medication. He even drove to Solapur. On Jan 17, he began to feel weak again. The next day, we admitted him to hospital," a relative told The Times of India.

The CA was admitted to the ICU for nearly six days before recovering enough to be moved to the general award. "However, his condition suddenly slipped and he died late Saturday," the relative said.