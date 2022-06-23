42 Maharashtra MLAs are reported to be with Eknath Shinde

According to the reports, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. This includes 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLA. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Chief Secretary, Additional Secretary, Principal Secretary and other secretaries to attend the online meeting at 12.30 pm. Why Uddhav Thackeray has called this meeting is still in the bouquet.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".