42-year-old man dies by suicide in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: February 25, 2022 04:55 PM2022-02-25T16:55:44+5:302022-02-25T17:05:03+5:30
A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, informed police on Friday.
According to the Mumbai Police, the deceased is identified as Shlok Shashikpur, a senior vice president in a bank.
Police have registered a case.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
