42-year-old man dies by suicide in Mumbai

A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, informed police on Friday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the deceased is identified as Shlok Shashikpur, a senior vice president in a bank.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation is underway.

