5 members of family drowned in quarry in Maharashtra's Dombivli

Five people of a family drowned in a quarry in a village near Dombivli in Kalyan Gramin in Thane district on Saturday, said an official.

According to the police, the victims had gone to fetch water in the quarry when the tragic incident happened.

The deceased have been identified as Mira Gaikwad (55), Apeksha (30) and Mayuresh (15), Moksha (13) and Nilesh (15).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor