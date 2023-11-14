5-year-old girl raped by uncle in Navi Mumbai

Police reported on Tuesday that a man allegedly raped his five-year-old cousin brother's daughter in Navi Mumbai after enticing her with sweets. The child resided with her parents in a village in the Panvel area, while the accused lived in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai.

On Sunday, the accused took the child away under the pretext of giving her sweets. He took the girl to an isolated spot in the village where he allegedly raped her, an official from Taloja police station said quoting a complaint by the victim's mother.

The accused was arrested on Monday. He was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till November 18, senior police inspector Avinash Kaldate said.



The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376(2)(f) (rape on a female under 12 years of age) as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.