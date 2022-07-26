538 government decisions taken in 24 days by Shinde govt

25 days have passed since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took oath. But cabinet expansion has not been done yet. On the other hand, there is a lot of work going on at the administrative level. Since there is no minister, not many strategic decisions have been made, but regular decisions are being made in large numbers. As many as 538 government decisions were taken in 24 days.

