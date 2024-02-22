54 Detonators Discovered Outside Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai

More than 50 detonators in two boxes were found abandoned on a platform at Kalyan railway station in Thane district on Wednesday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. Initial reports suggest that these are electronic detonators typically utilized for rock blasting purposes. Police are currently investigating whether the detonators were left unintentionally or deliberately placed near the railway station. CCTV footage in the vicinity of Kalyan railway station is being scrutinized as part of the ongoing investigation.

The discovery comprised two boxes containing over 50 detonators found abandoned on platform No. 1 of the bustling station on the Central Railway route. Upon detection, a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were swiftly deployed. Upon inspection, the BDDS team confirmed the presence of 54 detonators inside the boxes. While the Kalyan GRP has initiated an investigation, no formal case has been registered yet. Detonators are commonly used in Thane district for unauthorized fishing activities in lakes and for quarry blasting operations. Kalyan railway station, situated on the outskirts of Mumbai, serves both long-distance and suburban commuters and is known for its high foot traffic.