55-year old Mumbai cop killed by wife and daughter over family dispute

In a shocking turn of events, a 55-year-old police constable with the Kurla police was hacked to death by his wife and daughter with a stone hand grinder in Kalyan (E) on Thursday over a family feud. The constable, Prakash Borse, resides at the Hirrapanna Apartment, with his wife Jyoti Borse and daughter Bhagyashree Borse. Officials said that Borse lived in the Pavshe nagar locality of Kalyan east with his wife Jyoti and daughter Bhagyashree Pawar. On Thursday evening, when Borse returned home after work at around 8 PM, an argument broke between him and his daughter Bhagyashree and wife Jyoti over Bhagyashree not returning to her in-laws' residence.

Sources said that Bhagyashree had been married for the past three years but she had been staying at her maternal residence for the past few months due to issues with her husband. Borse asked Bhagyashree several times to return to her husband but she refused. On Thursday evening, a heated argument broke out between the three over the same issue. During the argument, the daughter and wife allegedly attacked Borse with a grinding stone on his head, leading to head injury, after which he collapsed and died on the spot. The mother-daughter duo remained at the residence for several hours after the incident while Borse's body was on the floor in a pool of blood. The Kolsewadi police questioned the two and arrested Bhagyashree and Jyoti on charges of murder.