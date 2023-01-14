62-year-old Man Throws Acid On Live-in Partner For 25 Years, arrested

On Friday, a 62-year-old man was detained in Mumbai's Girgaon area for allegedly throwing acid on his live-in partner. The victim, a resident of Girgaon's Fanas Wadi area, had 40% burns in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

The accused, Mahesh Pujari, and the woman had been living together for the past 25 years. However, things between the two had not been going well in recent months. Due to their frequent spats, the woman allegedly forced the accused to leave her home.

Mahesh, who had been gone for two days, returned and threw acid on the victim on Friday at 5.30 a.m., while she was out fetching water. Mahesh had brought acid in a plastic bottle.

The critically injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the offender was apprehended by Mumbai's LT Marg Police.