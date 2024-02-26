8-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Sexually Abused, Murdered In Pune

In a shocking incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad area, an eight-year-old boy fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and murder by a man employed at a sugarcane juice centre, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Pawan Pandey (28), has been arrested by the Wakad Police. According to the police, the parents of the victim had registered a missing complaint at the Wakad police station on the February 25 afternoon, accordingly, the police formed two teams and initiated a search operation for the missing boy. The CCTV footage of the area revealed a young man carrying the child in Wakad. Based on the footage, the police traced and arrested the suspect.

While interrogating the accused made shocking revelations of abducting the boy and then sexually torturing him, killing him and disposing of the body in the Bavdhan vicinity. The victim was playing in the yard near his house when the accused Pawan Jageshwar Prasad Pandey, (aged 28 years, resident Gaon Nagar, Police Station Manikpur, District Chitrakoot, current resident of Wakad) who works as a worker on a sugarcane juice stall approached the child and offered him sugarcane juice and befriended him. The accused then took the child with him and sexually assaulted him in the hilly area near Bavdhan and then strangled him to death.The accused Pawan Jageshwar Prasad Pandey, has been arrested and booked under Sections 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 of the POCSO Act and Sections 302,364,365,367,368,377,201 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.