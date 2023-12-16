8-year-old goes missing from Children’s Home in Khanda Colony in Panvel

In a distressing turn of events, an 8-year-old child admitted to the Balgram Maharashtra Children's Home in Khanda Colony, Panvel, has gone missing, prompting Khandeshwar police to register a case of kidnapping. The child was admitted to the orphanage just two days ago following an order by the Child Welfare Committee and Panvel Railway Police. A total of 28 children including the missing child were in the Children Home.

Bhushan Ramchandra Ghare, the complainant and caretaker of the orphanage, reported that on Thursday, when he arrived at 9 am, all the children were present. However, during an afternoon play session around 3 pm, it was discovered that the recently admitted child was missing. Despite an extensive search within the children's home, the child could not be found. According to an official from Khandeshwar police, the 8-year-old was arrested by Panvel Railway Police on Tuesday, subsequently sent to a Children Home under the guidance of the Child Welfare Committee. Given the minor's involvement, the Khandeshwar police have registered a case of kidnapping under section 363 of IPC against an unidentified person and started an investigation. The police are checking CCTV footage of the area and talking to other staff of the Children Home.