9 doors of Gosikhurd project opened by half a meter, due to heavy rainfall

Pawani (Bhandara): The water level of Gosikhurd National Project is rising due to rains in the catchment area. The nine doors of the project have been opened by half a meter since Thursday afternoon to keep the level under control.

The current water level of Gosikhurd project is 242,800 meters. The water level is likely to rise due to the possibility of rains. Discharge of water from right and left canals has been stopped. Therefore, on Thursday, nine gates of the project will be opened by half a meter and 661.24 cusecs of water will be discharged into the Wainganga river basin.

The discharge of water will be increased in phases to control the water level in the project. Therefore, the district administration has appealed to the villages along the river as well as the citizens traveling through the river basin to take care of themselves.