9 members of Sangli’s family committed suicide, not murder, shocking information revealed in police investigation

Shocking information has come out from the police investigation in the Mahisal mass suicide case. Nine members of the Vanmore family did not commit suicide but were poisoned. Sangli Superintendent of Police Dixit Gedam has informed about this. Exactly one week ago, on June 20, the death of nine members of the Vanmore family was reported in Mahisal. This incident had shaken the entire state including Sangli.A police investigation has revealed that nine members of the Vanmore family in Mahisal did not commit suicide but were poisoned. The police had been investigating the matter for the last 7 to 8 days. Finally, the police have succeeded in getting to the root of the matter. 19 accused are in custody in this case. Police have registered 302 cases of murder against the accused. 2 accused gave poisonous drug.



The rest will be investigated, Sangli Superintendent of Police Praveen Gedam said.Owing to their abysmal financial condition, the family members consumed poison and died by suicide. Among the identified deceased include, Dr Manik Yellappa Vanmor, Akkatai Vanmor (mother), his wife Rekha and two children Pratima and Aditya. The bodies of Vanmor’s brother Popat, a teacher by profession, alongside his wife Archana, daughter Sangeeta and son Shubham were also recovered from the house.The city police rushed to the site where a large number of people had already gathered. Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam informed that his team has found nine bodies in the house “of which three were found in a single place. The others were scattered all over the house,” he informed.

