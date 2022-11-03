9.72 per cent polling till 11 am in Andheri East Assembly bypoll

The polling percentage of Andheri East Assembly bypoll stood at 9.72% till 11 am. Voting is under way for the byelection to the Andheri east assembly constituency in Mumbai.

There are 2,71,502 registered voters in the constituency and 256 polling booths. Polling is being held from 7am to 6pm. There are a total of seven candidates in the fray. Barring Latke, all are independents, counting of votes will be held on November 6.