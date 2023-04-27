A leopard shows up when a tiger was to appear during the shoot of 'Baghin'

Mumbai, April 27 The upcoming show 'Baghin', which stars actress Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame and Zeeshan Khan of 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame, saw a leopard visiting its sets in the city.

The show follows the story of its female lead possessed by the spirit of a tigress and shows the man and the beast.

While shooting a crucial scene at Mumbai's Film City, actor Ansh Bagri along with his other cast and crew were paid a visit a by a guest - a leopard. The leopard strolled in, gave a look around and peacefully walked out, leaving everybody surprised.

Sharing his experience, Ansh Bagri said: "We were shooting in Film City in Mumbai for our show and we were shooting a scene where Gauri (Aneri Vajani) was supposed to turn into a Baghin (tigress) for the first time. In the scene we were showing how a tiger comes in front of Gauri and then she transforms herself. Exactly at that moment, a leopard suddenly appeared in front of us, looked around and just passed by."

He further mentioned: "We are sure this is some kind of divine blessing as we were showcasing a Tiger in reel scene while a leopard appeared on the sets in real life. This is one of the most magical moments I have ever witnessed in my life. We were lucky as the leopard was peaceful and did not harm any of the crew, it just came, saw us and left peacefully."

The Film City, which was built in 1977 by the state government of Maharashtra, borders the eco-sensitive zone of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the world's only National Park within the city limits.

