Aaditya Thackeray alleges people siding with truth being pressured through Central agencies

The questioning of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) evoked strong reactions with party MP Supriya Sule claiming that Opposition leaders are being targeted while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray alleged that people siding with truth are being pressured through Central probe agencies.

Aaditya alleged the country is witnessing an authoritarian regime as Patil, who heads the Maharashtra NCP unit, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS.

Those who side with the truth, which is sometimes against the government, are being pressurised with the help of central probe agencies, and this pattern can be seen across the country, Aaditya Thackeray said.