Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates renovated 500-year old temple in Mathura

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday inaugurate the refurbished five-century-old Thakur Shyama Shyam temple. Thackeray paid his obeisance to deities of over 500 year old Shyama Shyam temple during the inaugural program of renovated temple, Mukesh Swami, the priest of renovated Shyama Shyam temple said. He said, the temple was constructed by Cheet Swami, one of the eight noted disciple saint of Mahaprabhu Ballabhacharya over 500 years ago .

Thackeray refused to comment on political questions asked by the journalists after the completion of the inauguration of the renovated temple..Flanked by his party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, the he paid obeisance to holy Yamuna amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. He also paid his obeisance to principal deity of three main temples based at Srikrishna Janmasthan, Vijai Bahadur Singh, PRO of Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan said. He also prayed at Bankey Bihari temple , Gyanendra Goswami the priest of the temple said. Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir, a heritage temple situated at Shyam Ghat, was recently restored with efforts of party MP Chaturvedi with the help of N R Alluri's Nagarjuna Foundation. The temple boasts a rich history spanning 500 years. Rooted in the Pushtimarg tradition, also recognized as the 'Vallabha Sampradaya' within 'Vaishnavism', this temple holds a unique place as a sub-tradition of the 'Rudra Sampradaya'. Established in the early 16th century by Vallabhacharya, it was further expanded by his notable successors such as Vitthalnath.