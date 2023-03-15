Aaditya Thackeray named on World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders list for 2023

Six persons from India including Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray and BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Madhukeshwar Desai were named among the Young Global Leaders for 2023 by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Announcing the list of the world's most promising Young Global Leaders under the age of 40 for this year, the WEF said these people are involved in activities from conversational AI and financial inclusion to health equity and climate change and join a league whose members have gone on to become Nobel Prize recipients, heads of state, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and Grammy Award winners.

This year's cohort includes nearly 100 promising political leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, game-changing researchers and visionary activists who are accelerating positive and lasting change in their communities, countries and the world, said Geneva-based WEF which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation.

Others from India include TVS Motor Managing Director Sudarshan Venu, Jio Haptik Technologies CEO Aakrit Vaish, BioZEEN CEO Vibin B Joseph and Policy 4.0 Research Foundation CEO Tanvi Ratna.

As part of their three-year leadership development programme, YGLs will have access to a range of executive education courses, learning journeys and opportunities to collaborate with trusted peers, helping them achieve their goals and make an even more significant impact on society, the WEF said.