Aaditya Thackeray is shortly going to to address the Shiv Sena's district heads and unit heads at the Sena Bhawan. The revolt by Eknath Shinde has created a stir in the politics of the state including Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs who had revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government have arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable.

#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray reaches Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/e563y0QmGB — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Also,Rebel leader Eknath Shinde has left Guwahati to reach Mumbai on Friday. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today met Sharad Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center and challenged the rebels. After discussing the current situation in the state with Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut appeared in an extremely aggressive manner while interacting with the media. Remembering Balasaheb, "we will not give up now. We will win, we will win the resolution of confidence in the assembly. These churches have taken a very wrong step. We tried very hard to explain. But now the time has passed," said Sanjay Raut.