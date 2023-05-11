Aaditya Thackeray says SC ruling vindicates my stand that Shinde govt is illegal and unconstitutional

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the Supreme Court's ruling on the 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra has vindicated his long-held stand that the Eknath Shinde-led government is illegal and unconstitutional.

He said all 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who revolted against the party leadership in June last year will be disqualified in two to three months when Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar decides on the issue.

Delivering the much-awaited verdict on a batch of petitions related to the political crisis triggered by a revolt in the undivided Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court on Thursday held it cannot restore the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year, meaning Shinde will continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

I have been saying this that the (Shinde) government is illegal and unconstitutional, and the SC judgment has validated it, the junior Thackeray told reporters. In its judgement, the SC pulled up then-Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said he did not have reasons based on objective material before him to arrive at the conclusion that then chief minister Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.