Aaditya Thackeray slams CM Eknath Shinde over waterlogging, civic machinery collapse

Uddhav Thackeray’s son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday criticized chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling his response to the complaints about waterlogging and civic failures in Mumbai disgraceful. According to Thackeray, Shinde's rebuke of Mumbaikars is an embodiment of shamelessness, incompetence, and corruption.

Heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday led to the deaths of two persons who were washed away in a drain as well as traffic snarls, tree fall incidents and short circuits, civic and police officials said. According to officials, Chembur received 80.04 millimetres of rain through the day, while the figure was 79.76 mm for Vikhroli, 61.98 for Sion, 61.68 for Ghatkopar and 61.25 for Matunga.

In a statement issued in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.It said the eastern suburbs of the metropolis received 69.86 mm rain, while it was 73.57 mm for the western suburbs.Police said traffic was diverted to SV Road after Andheri subway got flooded, while movement of vehicles was slow on BD Road, in the vicinity of Mahalaxmi Temple and areas like Asalpha, Sakinaka junction, and Gaffar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink.