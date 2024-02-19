Aaditya Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde Govt, Says Maharashtra Lags Behind in Development

In a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde-led government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged Maharashtra is falling behind other states in development under his leadership. He cited rising unemployment, lack of new industries, and the flight of major projects to neighboring Gujarat as evidence of the government's failings.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray, recently toured various branches of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane city, a stronghold of Chief Minister Shinde. During his address to a gathering of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, Aaditya imitated Shinde's speaking style. He recounted an incident where Shinde, then a cabinet minister, purportedly visited Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays, on May 22, 2022, and sought solace from then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, shedding tears on his shoulders.

Shinde urged Uddhavji to save him from the BJP and told him that the BJP will implicate him in cases and put him in jail, Aaditya claimed.

Taking a dig, Aaditya said Shinde now has everything but still he keeps crying, an apparent reference to the chief minister getting emotional during a speech delivered by his son and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde.

He asserted that Central investigative agencies like the ED and Income Tax Department are being deployed against the Opposition and specifically targeting Shiv Sainiks. Aaditya further alleged the emergence of a 50-foot-long hoarding in Kolhapur depicting a "traitor goon" who attempted to harm a woman and her family, surpassing even the size of those honoring Bal Thackeray. This, he argued, reflects the current state of affairs under the state government.

In a state convention of Shiv Sena workers and office-bearers convened at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Aditya voiced concerns over the increasing unemployment rate and the relocation of industries to Gujarat. He claimed that not a single new industry had been established in the past two years, resulting in a dearth of job opportunities. Accusing the government of neglecting the welfare of ordinary citizens in favor of self-interest, he cited examples such as Vedanta and Airbus selecting Gujarat for their forthcoming projects. Shinde is a failure as a Shiv Sainik as well as a human being. Under his leadership, Maharashtra is lagging behind in progress and development, the former cabinet minister said.