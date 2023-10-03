Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde-led government over hospital tragedy in Maharashtra

Government hospitals in Maharashtra are under intense scrutiny and facing criticism following a series of tragic deaths attributed to alleged medical negligence and drug shortages. These incidents have raised serious concerns about the state's healthcare system, with blame directed at the BJP-led government for its handling of the crisis.

The recent tragedy at a government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients, including newborns, lost their lives within just 48 hours, has sparked public outrage. Another 10 deaths, including two newborns, occurred at Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, further fueling the public outcry. These incidents have resulted in accusations of government indifference and incompetence.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Eknath Shinde-led state government, saying, “Yesterday, a terrible incident of death took place in the government hospital of Nanded. Today it comes to light that the same horrible incident happened in Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Preliminary information is that 8 people died including 2 children. It is understood that 7 more deaths have occurred in the Nanded hospital as well. It's all terrible," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote in Marathi on X (formerly Twitter).

Thackeray further criticized the state government and the BJP, raising concerns about whether government hospitals had turned into "death traps." These distressing events have reignited the debate about healthcare provision and patient safety in Maharashtra's public healthcare system.