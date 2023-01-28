Aaditya Thackeray slams Maha govt over city's poor air quality
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 28, 2023 04:24 PM 2023-01-28T16:24:49+5:30 2023-01-28T16:25:14+5:30
Former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said as Mumbai's air quality to be in poor quality and attacked Maharashtra government has been silent and, as a result, the citizens have been bearing the brunt of the situation.
Unlike many other states who experience bad AQI, there is no advisory to schools and offices on health, and sources of pollution like large scale construction without dust mitigation measures, go on uncontrolled. It seems the state government is turning a blind eye to the issues of citizens, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.
Our MCCC, EV policy, MCAP, dust mitigation measures seem to have been put away. The govt must speak and act now. AQI is a major part of standard of living and indirectly ease of doing business (with employers and employees choosing better quality of life), he added.
For over 3 months, Air Quality of Mumbai and MMR has been shifting between “poor” to “very poor”.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 28, 2023
Citizens are feeling the brunt of it, with cold and health issues on the rise.
Many citizens like me have been raising it each week, but the unconstitutional state govt is silent