Aaditya Thackeray slams Maha govt over city's poor air quality

Former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said as Mumbai's air quality to be in poor quality and attacked Maharashtra government has been silent and, as a result, the citizens have been bearing the brunt of the situation.

Unlike many other states who experience bad AQI, there is no advisory to schools and offices on health, and sources of pollution like large scale construction without dust mitigation measures, go on uncontrolled. It seems the state government is turning a blind eye to the issues of citizens, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Our MCCC, EV policy, MCAP, dust mitigation measures seem to have been put away. The govt must speak and act now. AQI is a major part of standard of living and indirectly ease of doing business (with employers and employees choosing better quality of life), he added.