Aaditya Thackeray takes a dig at Maharashtra CM Shinde on his foreign trip

Chief minister Eknath Shinde who was to travel to the United Kingdom and Germany has kept his travel plans on hold as per latest reports.The tour has been postponed on the background of the beginning of hearing on disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs – including Shinde himself – in front of Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Opposition had already targeted Shinde over his tour. “The illegal CM has planned a week long foreign trip. While I have no objection to foreign trips that bring investment or recognition to our nation or state, it cannot be like his Davos trip where the govt spent almost Rs 40 crore on a 28-hour holiday. There were no meeting schedules, no photos, no outcomes from Davos. Not even a day long schedule was released. And the government still hides the real figure of the expense of the Davos trip. Now, the CMO must release his schedule of this 10 day trip before they fly, and tweet his meetings and photos,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X Monday.As per the original program, Shinde was to attend a number of business conclaves as well as an MoU between cities in Germany and Maharashtra was also on cards for exchange on various issues.