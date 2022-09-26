Aaditya Thackeray targets Shinde govt over alleged Pro-Pak slogans

Days, after ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were allegedly raised during a Popular Front of India (PFI) protest in Pune, Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray attacked the state government and said there is a major law and order failure in Maharashtra. "The government must come down swiftly and hard on those who indulged in pro-Pak slogans. The fact that someone dared to do so, and is yet roaming free, means this is a major law and order failure in Maharashtra," Thackeray told media persons.

Pakistan Zindabad` slogans were heard outside the District Collector`s office on Friday in Pune city where PFI cadres gathered against the recent ED-CBI-Police raids across 15 states. Some protestors were detained by Pune police and a case was registered for unlawful assembly against protestors. Police also arrested some protestors. "Case registered under sections of rioting and for blocking the roads at Bund Garden police station. Probe underway pertaining to videos that went viral. Stringent action to be taken against culprits," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Pune Sagar Patil. Earlier, Pune Police had said they will probe and verify the videos and action will be taken accordingly. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane took to Twitter and warned those raising such slogans. He also sought a ban on PFI. Joint teams of the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and police conducted multiple raids across 15 states of the country against PFI on September 22 and arrested over 106 members.